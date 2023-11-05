It may not be what he had envisioned, but Tyreek Hill is "coming home". The Miami Dolphins are the designated visitors when they play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon CET in Frankfurt, Germany.

Ahead of the game, the top wide receiver went to his It Needed to Be Said podcast for a preview. Hill had spent the offseason trash-talking his former team, even using an expletive. However, his enmity has since mostly subsided:

“A lot of people have been asking me, ‘Are you going to be emotional?’ I said, “Man, to me, there’s no emotions in sports.’ I love those guys. I love them to death. I have so much respect for Coach Reid. I’m looking forward to seeing a bunch of familiar faces.

However, he promised to do something embarrassing to defensive tackle Chris Jones:

"My main concern is just pancaking Chris Jones this game. I’m going to pancake Chris Jones. I’m calling my shot.”

Tyreek Hill speaks up on trade from Chiefs to Dolphins, whether he would have preferred to play at Arrowhead

Ever since he was shipped to Florida, Tyreek Hill has become more prolific. In his first season as a Dolphin, he set personal highs in receptions and receiving yards and helped the team reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Now, they're being mentioned as a title contender. On Thursday, the seven-time Pro Bowler told the media in Frankfurt that he was grateful that the trade went down:

“I’m kind of glad it happened now. I don’t even think about it now. Obviously, the situation that I’m in is great. I’ve got great teammates. My family is from Miami. Also, I accomplished one of my goals of being one of the highest-paid (players) in the league."

He was also asked whether he would rather the game be played at Arrowhead:

“It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t really matter where we play at. Obviously it would’ve been great to play in KC, but it really doesn’t matter where we play at."

Tyreek Hill's "homecoming" can be seen on the NFL Network beginning at 9:30 pm ET.