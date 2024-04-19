Tyreek Hill follows in Patrick Mahomes' footsteps with a major endorsement deal

Tyreek Hill has partnered up with WWE star Logan Paul and influencer KSI to promote their sports and energy drink PRIME, the brand announced Thursday. Hill is following in the footsteps of his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes became the first NFL player to be associated with PRIME. The three-time Super Bowl winner joined the energy and hydration drink company as an ambassador on Dec. 18, 2023. Now the speedster from the Miami Dolphins has also signed an endorsement deal with the brand.

The announcement was made by PRIME on its social media accounts. On Instagram, the company posted a picture of the three superstars with the caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Fastest growing hydration brand. Fastest man in the league.”

PRIME first came into the NFL world when it aired a commercial during the 2023 Super Bowl LVII. In such a short time, they have two of the biggest superstars in the football world under their banner.

PRIME is deep into the sports world

The NFL isn’t the only sport that the PRIME drink has its reach into. The company sponsors several other sports and athletes across the world. PRIME also has a relationship with the UFC, which is one of their major sponsors. Hence, it is not surprising that they have two of the most famous UFC fighters as well.

New Zealand’s Israel Adesanya and Australian Alexander Volkanovski are both former champions associated with PRIME. The brand also has South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis, the current middleweight UFC champion.

Apart from UFC, PRIME has also branched out into the WWE. They have signed the undisputed champion, Cody Rhodes.

The hydration drink has several boxers under its wing. Such as lightweight champion Bud Crawford, WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson.

As per CB Insights by October 2023, the brand is worth between $3.1 billion and $8.4 billion. Since then, the drink has grown leaps and bounds adding several sportsters into the mix.