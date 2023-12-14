Tyreek Hill Fortnite: Dolphins WR once trolled Tua Tagovailoa for having a bad mic in game

This season, Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa are making sweet music on the football field. The fourth-year quarterback from Alabama leads the NFL with 3,697 passing yards through Week 14, with 10 touchdowns and a 70 percent completion rate.

Most of his yards (1,542, to be exact) went to Hill, giving him a shot at becoming the first NFL player to reach 2,000 receiving yards in a season. While Hill can decipher Tagovailoa’s play-calling and cadence before the snap, he couldn’t stand the microphone he used when they played Fortnite.

Tyreek Hill knows what to give Tua Tagovailoa for the holidays

As shared as a YouTube short on the Soul Runner Gaming channel, Tyreek Hill mentioned while playing Fortnite:

“Yeah, we need to surprise Tua with a new mic.”

Tua Tagovailoa responded:

“Why? What happened?”

Hill answered:

“That's what I would get him for Christmas, a mic.”

Tagovailoa asked:

“My mic’s not good?”

The All-Pro wide receiver ended the conversation:

“Not really, brother”

A good-sounding microphone is something both Hill and Tagovailoa can easily afford.

The quarterback is playing out his four-year, $30.275 million rookie scale contract, set to expire after the 2023 season. However, the Miami Dolphins have picked up his fifth-year option worth $23.17 million.

Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill is the highest-paid wideout in the game after the Dolphins gave him a four-year, $120 million contract before the 2022 season. He proved that he’s worth every penny, finishing with a career-high 1,710 yards with seven touchdowns. Hill needs 168 yards to surpass that mark in 2023.

Tyreek Hill is passionate about gaming and esports

Aside from streaming his gaming escapades on Twitch and sharing videos on YouTube, Hill has expressed his desire to launch an esports franchise.

In an April 2023 article by Fast Company’s Chris Morris, Hill plans to retire from the NFL after his contract expires. If he stays true to his word, that will happen after the 2026 NFL season when he turns 32.

Aside from creating his gaming team, he wants to sign content creators and athletes to his platform. Gaming is nothing new to Tyreek Hill because he has been doing it since childhood. His dedication to the craft is unbreakable, and he typically streams games on Mondays and Tuesdays during the season.

Hill streams Fortnite games to his over 106,000 followers on Twitch. Meanwhile, the Soul Runner Gaming channel has close to 23,000 subscribers. Hill also has a YouTube channel with 1.25 million subscribers.