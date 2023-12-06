Tyreek Hill freezes out Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson off his top 5 all-time WR list 

Tyreek Hill is still on pace to become the first National League Football player to have 2,000 receiving yards in a season. The All-Pro wideout needs at least 519 yards in their five remaining regular season games to achieve that feat.

Clinching that milestone gives him a solid argument for being one of the greatest wide receivers ever. But in a recent interview with Robert Griffin III, he excluded himself and other seemingly obvious choices in his top five list.

Tyreek Hill’s top wide receivers list doesn’t include two Hall of Famers

In his recent appearance on the "RG3 and The Ones" podcast, Tyreek Hill mentioned his top five wide receivers, past and present. His choices were a mix of expected and surprising players. Hill included Jerry Rice, the career record holder for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

However, he completed his list with Terrell Owens, Antonio Brown, Steve Largent and Santana Moss. The former West Alabama standout didn’t include Pro Football Hall of Famers Calvin Johnson and Randy Moss in his selection.

Owens and Brown dominated during their heyday. In 15 NFL seasons, Owens was a five-time First Team All-Pro member, a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time touchdowns leader. Meanwhile, Brown is a four-time First Team All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler. He has also led the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Largent is a legend, especially among Seattle Seahawks fans. Before being elected into the United States House of Representatives, he played his entire 14-season career with the Seahawks. He was there since the Seahawks joined the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1976 and received five All-Pro selections.

Tyreek Hill’s last selection, Santana Moss, played 14 NFL seasons for the New York Jets and the Washington Redskins. He became a Pro Bowler and a Second Team All-Pro member in 2005 when he had 84 receptions for 1,483 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hill excluded Randy Moss, a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2018, and the reason the term “Mossed” is still used in the sport. He is a four-time First Team All-Pro member and a six-time Pro Bowler. Moss is also fourth on the all-time receiving list with 15,292 yards.

Finally, Calvin Johnson needed just nine seasons to build a Hall of Fame career. He was unstoppable in his prime, and opposing defenses often had multiple players in his vicinity. The four-time All-Pro holds the record for most receiving yards in a season (1,964).

Tyreek Hill named his top five active wide receivers

Aside from calling who he thinks is the greatest at his position of all time, Griffin also asked him who he thinks is the best at present. He mentioned Mike Evans, who has started his career with 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Tyreek Hill also included Keenan Allen, Stefon Diggs and A.J. Brown. However, he struggled to identify a fifth player until Griffin III suggested Davante Adams. Hill agreed with Griffin, completing his list.

While Hill leads the league in receiving yards through Week 13, Allen has a league-best 102 receptions, enabling him to collect 1,175 yards. Brown is fourth in receiving yards (1,164), while Diggs is at 969. Adams has 69 catches for 814 yards this season.