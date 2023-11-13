Deshaun Watson wanted revenge against the Baltimore Ravens, and he got it.

On Sunday afternoon, his team Cleveland Browns pulled off an 33-31 upset at the AFC North leaders thanks to this buzzer-beating field goal by Dustin Hopkins:

Watson was not that prolific all afternoon, throwing only one touchdown to Amari Cooper and also being intercepted once. However, that did not stop Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill from praising the quarterback on X/Twitter and expecting the same of the fans:

Unfortunately, what said fans did instead was condemn the two as purported misogynists:

For context, Watson was indicted for multiple counts of sexual impropriety in 2021, most of which have been settled. Hill, meanwhile, has been involved in multiple assault cases - most notably one wherein his pregnant then-girlfriend was the target.

What Deshaun Watson, coach said after Browns' massive comeback win vs. Ravens, QB's injury

All of a sudden, the Browns are looking like playoff contenders - all thanks to the Deshaun Watson redemption tour.

The embattled quarterback sustained a left ankle injury during the game against the Ravens, but it was not going to let it hamper him. Speaking to reporters, he said:

“I wanted to make sure I lock in. This was going to be a big moment for myself because I didn’t want to let my teammates down. I had a lot more on my shoulders than I should have because we put ourselves in a hole, but I was ready and prepared for that moment. I didn’t fear anything. I just focused on one play at a time, and that’s what we did.”

He also still hopes his injury will heal fast and well enough for him to take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers next week:

"I'll be fine. Right now I'm not feeling well, but I'll be fine, I'll be ready to go."

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, meanwhile, was all praise for his signal-caller:

“He’s a warrior. He battled through an ankle injury in the second half, listen, that first one gets tipped … it is what it. We’ll get better from that, but he’s a warrior.

“He makes plays when they’re not there, makes unbelievable throws, leads this football team team. There was never a doubt in his mind how this football game was going to turn out.”

Watson was not the only Brown to get hurt in Baltimore - Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward hurt his neck during the first quarter. He was withdrawn and did not take the field again.