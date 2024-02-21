Tyreek Hill goes on rant after ex-NFL GM urges Dolphins to part ways with Jaylen Waddle: “People talking crazy”

Tyreek Hill is not one who wants to see Jaylen Waddle moved elsewhere. The idea has been floated around on sports talk shows, with the Miami Dolphins sending the talented young wide receiver elsewhere for help on defense.

The Dolphins, thanks in no small part to the Hill and Waddle tandem, had one of the league's best offenses last year. They're a dynamic duo, and Hill would not be interested in any trade that sends Waddle away.

Mike Tannenbaum went on ESPN and suggested that the Dolphins send Waddle to the Kansas City Chiefs for Trent McDuffie, one of the rising stars at the cornerback position. Hill couldn't believe that that was even a suggestion.

He took to X for his response, saying:

"I'm all the way in Greece right now and I get on Twitter to see people talking crazy about Dolphin football."

The Dolphins likely aren't considering trading Waddle. For that matter, the Chiefs are probably not considering trading McDuffie after how he performed in their Super Bowl win. Nevertheless, it was an idea that was floated out there and it left Hill shocked.

Tyreek Hill not interested in seeing Jaylen Waddle go

Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill form one of the NFL's best wide receiver duos. Perhaps the duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin or the duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins has them beat, but they're up there.

Tyreek Hill is not a fan of a Haylen Waddle trade

Breaking that up would make their offense significantly worse. The pass-catchers behind Waddle are less than ideal, and in a make-or-break season for Tua Tagovailoa, worsening the offense is not a great plan. Hill doesn't like it, either.

Hill has said he wants to play out his deal in Miami and then retire, though that does seem a bit far-fetched. Nevertheless, sending out one of his favorite teammates would not be a good way to convince him to re-up and come back to the Dolphins on another contract.