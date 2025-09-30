“Tyreek Hill is going to get released”: NFL fans react as Dolphins WR's Miami future rests on major $11,000,000 decision from AFC East franchise

Some NFL fans believe Tyreek Hill will be moved by the Miami Dolphins after his season-ending injury last night.NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Hill, despite having surgery today, will potentially require more surgeries after today, meaning he's not guaranteed to be healthy for the beginning of the 2026 season next year.While none of his 2026 salary is guaranteed, $11 million of his $29.9 million annual salary will become guaranteed if he's on the roster by March, as well as a $5 million roster bonus.This sparked a ton of speculation and reactions from NFL fans on X. Some believing that Hill could very well be released before the March deadline in order to preserve cap space. Check out some of the reactions here.&quot;So that's why he was so happy when being carted off. It was like a sigh of relief. He knew he was going to be a FA soon,&quot; a fan said.The reactions didn't stop there, though. Check out more here below.&quot;Great example of how “non-guaranteed” money is no money at all. Tyreek won’t see a dime of that money from the Dolphins. It’s why I never hold it against a player who asks for a new deal even though they are “under contract”,&quot; another fan said.&quot;at this age, dude might just have to hang it up. turns 32 in march, and with all the diff ligaments torn, may have to miss 2026. he’s probably gonna be 33 and a half by the time he can hit the field again. relies solely on speed and quickness since he’s a very small receiver otherwise… if he loses any more of that beyond the natural decline, can’t see too many teams taking a chance on him esp bc he’s not exactly a role model citizen in the locker room and off the field,&quot; said another fan.&quot;I'll be honest, I'm not a fan of his at all. But I think it's BS that if you get hurt on the job that your money isn't fully guaranteed,&quot; a fan mentioned.Tyreek Hill and his tumultuous ride in MiamiNFL: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins - Source: ImagnAfter spending the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl, Hill was traded to Miami in exchange for a plethora of draft picks. Hill joined a roster with Tua Tagovailoa and Jayden Waddle, making many believe the assembly of speed on the offense would make the Dolphins one of the most explosive in the league.While it has been, at times, it's safe to say Hill's time in Miami hasn't gone as well as he'd thought it would. The Dolphins have yet to make a deep playoff run with Hill and his production dropped significantly last season despite playing all 17 games. This was due in large part to Tagovailoa missing time with injuries.Now, his future with Miami seems very much in doubt given the current structure of his contract and his now season-ending injury.