Tyreek Hill Injury Update: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel drops major news on Dolphins WR ahead of season opener vs. Colts

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that De’Von Achane will practice on Monday. He added that Tyreek Hill and Darren Waller are on track to play in Week 1, according to Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

Hill is expected to be ready for the matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel tells reporters that RB De’Von Achane (calf) will practice today, while Tyreek Hill (oblique) &amp; Darren Waller (returning) are on track to play.

Hill hurt his oblique during joint practices with the Bears in August, which kept him out of all three preseason games.

Last week, McDaniel said Hill recovered enough to play, calling it “good news” for Miami's offense.

Hill is the Dolphins' top weapon and has been reliable, missing only one game in his first three seasons with the team. He has recorded 1,700 receiving yards each year, and had double‑digit touchdowns in 2022.

When Tua Tagovailoa was healthy, Hill’s yards‑per‑catch and explosive plays ranked among the NFL’s best. But when Tagovailoa missed six games in 2024, Hill’s numbers dipped below 1,000 yards.

However, for the first time since joining Miami in 2022, Hill will not be a team captain this season.

Tagovailoa, Alec Ingold and Zach Sieler kept their captain roles, while Aaron Brewer, Jordyn Brooks and Bradley Chubb were new selections

McDaniel said the vote was “more about the guys we picked and less about the guys we didn’t.” He also noted that the six chosen were “resounding vote-getters."

Tyreek Hill wanted to leave Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill openly hinted that he wanted out of Miami after last season.

It happened right after the Dolphins’ Week 18 loss to the Jets, which knocked them out of the playoffs for the first time in his career. Hill pulled himself out of the second half, and told reporters he couldn’t accept missing the postseason and wanted to play somewhere else.

He never requested a trade, but the comments caused a stir in the locker room. Tua Tagovailoa said Hill would need to “rebuild trust” with teammates, and Hill agreed. He called the quarterback's words “needed,” adding that he was holding himself accountable.

Hill apologized for what he said and committed to staying with Miami in February. Since then, Dolphins coaches and general manager Chris Grier praised him for working hard in camp, being more engaged with teammates and “100 percent invested."

