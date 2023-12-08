Tyreek Hill injury update: Latest on Dolphins WR for Week 14 Fantasy Football

Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill is arguably the best player in the NFL.

Hill has been phenomenal in 2023, building great chemistry with Dolphins franchise QB Tua Tagovailoa and leading Miami on their playoff hunt. Hill has been mentioned in the NFL MVP conversation in what looks like the most open MVP race in years.

Ahead of Week 14, we look at Hill's availability, injury status and what happened to the perennial Pro Bowler. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Tyreek Hill Injury Update

According to numerous reports, Tyreek Hill was a non-participant in Thursday's practice. The speedster's absence has been ascribed to a need to rest, among other minor concerns.

However, Miami Dolphins fans shouldn't be too concerned, as Hill also missed the Dolphins' first practice last week but had a stellar performance in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders.

What happened to Tyreek Hill?

Aside from rest concerns, ESPN says that Hill is nursing a minor ankle injury ahead of Week 14. That was one of the reasons why Hill was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's session.

However, it's important to note that NFL veterans occasionally take a day off in training to better recuperate for games. That's especially common with key offensive players that other teams game-plan around.

Hill falls in that category. Most teams that play against the Dolphins double-team him, as he's clearly Tua Tagovailoa's favorite target.

When will Tyreek Hill return?

Barring any unforeseen events, Hill should start for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans. The Dolphins are favorites to win and are expected to pile the misery on the 4-8 Titans.

Dolphins' pass catcher Hill has been phenomenal this season. The perennial All-Pro wideout leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,481) receiving touchdowns (12), and is second in receptions with 93.

Hill is on track to record over 2,000 yards for the season and is a virtual lock for the Offensive Player of the Year. He's a crucial part of arguably the fastest offense in recent NFL history, with the Dolphins boasting speedy players like Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle on offense.

Mike McDaniel's team is a handful on their day, and Hill is a key part of their frantic style of play.