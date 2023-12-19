Tyreek Hill injury update: Latest on Dolphins WR for Week 16 Fantasy Football

If you managed to survive last week without Tyreek Hill in your fantasy football lineup, you might be lucky. If that's the case, then you absolutely need him back for this week. Whether it's a two-week matchup with this being the last comeback chance or you've advanced and now play a tougher opponent, Hill's status is very important.

What is Tyreek Hill's status?

Tyreek Hill injury update

Tyreek Hill suffered an ankle injury during Week 14 on Monday Night Football. The star wide receiver eventually returned to the game, which surprised many given how long it took and how serious it seemed. That seemed to indicate that he'd be able to play in Week 15.

However, he missed the entire week of practice and was eventually ruled out for the game. The Miami Dolphins somehow didn't miss a beat, but fantasy owners certainly did.

Head coach Mike McDaniel often tries to keep players healthy and rest them to protect them from themselves. Ultimately, despite a return to action in Week 14, everyone involved felt that a Week 15 start was not a good idea.

What happened to Tyreek Hill?

The Tyreek Hill injury cropped up in the stunning loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. Hill returned after halftime despite it looking like a serious ankle injury. It was serious enough to cost him a week, so it's unclear why he even returned to action.

Dr. Jesse Morse, a fantasy football doctor on X (formerly known as Twitter), believes the team was smart to sit him. Thanks to that, the injury had some time to heal. He called it a high ankle sprain, which can be a dubious injury.

Nevertheless, the signs point to a return to action despite the seeming severity of the injury. High ankle sprains can cost players up to a month, but it doesn't look like Hill faces that sort of timeline at all.

He does believe that there will be a bit of a performance dip from Hill since he will be sort of hobbled. Nevertheless, 75% of Tyreek Hill is incredibly good and extremely valuable to your fantasy lineup if you're still alive.

When will Tyreek Hill come back?

Tyreek Hill was a game-time decision all of last week before being ruled out. That tends to bode well for a return this week, and Morse believes the absence in Week 15 means he should be back for Week 16.

Nevertheless, his practice habits will need to be monitored heavily. He didn't practice at all last week, which ultimately helped contribute to his absence from the lineup.

If he's able to practice this week, even in a limited capacity, then he should be able to come back against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. If he's not, then look for a return the following week.

That's less than ideal for anyone who's clinging to hope that he will play this week for their remaining fantasy hopes, but ankle injuries can be tricky. He is likely to be Questionable all week, so there won't be any less anxiety leading up to Sunday.