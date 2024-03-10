Tyreek Hill involved in full-blown brawl at Kevin Hart's comedy show after heated confrontation over seating: Report

Tyreek Hill has had his fair share of involvemment in physically violent incidents, from domestic violence against his then-pregnant girlfriend to an attack on a man during the 2023 offseason.

Now, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver is seemingly at it again. He allegedly got into a brawl at Kevin Hart's stand-up show at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. According to TMZ, the incident began when a woman accosted him for occupying a seat she claimed to have paid for.

Refusing to hit the woman, he instead bailed out, but that would not be the end. The same woman later confronted Hill's entourage and ended up shoving one of them.

Venue security and Cobb County police eventually prevented the incident from escalating any further, and the woman was determined to be the primary aggressor and handcuffed. Her male companion was also handcuffed. No charges were eventually filed, though.

Tyreek Hill begins recuritment tour as Dolphins enter NFL offseason

The Tyreek Hill-Jaylen Waddle wide receiver tandem has been one of the most potent in the NFL ever since it was formed in 2022, with the two combining for over 2,000 yards in each of their two seasons together and helping the Miami Dolphins reach the playoffs. But it could potentially get deeper, if “Cheetah”’s recent social media activity is any indication.

A few days ago, team insider Omar Kelly made a bold pitch for the team to re-sign Jarvis Landry, who played his first four seasons (2014-17) in Miami.

Tyreek Hill feels it's could be the right move. He is interested in the team bringing back the five-time Pro Bowler. Hill liked Omar Kelly's post on the pitch.

Tyreek Hill likes Omar Kelly’s pitch for a Jarvis Landry return

With the Dolphins, Landry had 400 receptions (leading the league in 2017 at 112) for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns. During the 2018 offseason, he was franchise tagged, then traded to the Cleveland Browns.

A reunion will give Mike McDaniel another credible deep threat option, especially with the likes of Braxton Berrios and Chase Claypool set to hit free agency.