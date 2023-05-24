Tyreek Hill has built a reputation for being one of the fastest NFL players of all time. His lightning speed has been his biggest weapon during his career so far. It makes him one of the top wide receivers in the entire league, resulting in massive production during each season.

While most around the NFL consider Hill to be the fastest current player, DK Metcalf apparently disagrees.

Metcalf believes himself to be faster than Hill and claims that he would beat him in a race on an actual track. He spoke about this during an appearance on Undisputed, while suggesting that Hill is avoiding his challenge.

Hill apparently denies the accusation that he may be avoiding a race against Metcalf, sharing this on his personal Twitter account in a quote tweet of the clip from Undisputed:

"Hold him in the studio till I get there"

Tyreek Hill was directly responding to the following statement by DK Metcalf:

"My people reached out to his people, just couldn't come to an agreement. I've been trying to come to an agreement for two years now ... We've been trying to come to an agreement for two years, it just ain't worked out. You've seen me run in a track meet, I didn't race against no 30 year olds, but I raced against some real track and field athletes. So whenever you want to do that, and hop on the track, let me know."

DK Metcalf has competed in professional track and field events. This includes the 2021 USATF Golden Games when he raced the 100-meter dash against competitors on their way to the Olympics.

While he finished in last place in his specific heat, Metcalf more than held his own against the elite competition, especially considering he's not a track and field athlete. His relative success and experience makes him believe that he could defeat Tyreek Hill in a race.

Is Tyreek Hill faster than DK Metcalf?

Tyreek Hill

The best comparison that can be made between the speed of DK Metcalf and Tyreek Hill is their 40-yard dash times. Metcalf ran an impressive 4.33 seconds during the 2019 NFL Combine.

While Hill didn't run at the Combine, he was clocked at 4.29 seconds during the 2016 offseason leading up to the NFL Draft. The fact that it wasn't done at the Combine makes Hill's time technically unofficial, but it's still a bit faster than Metcalf's.

