Tyreek Hill lawsuit: Dolphins WR's $30,000,000 contract in spotlight by two women for 'woefully inadequate' child support payments

Tyreek Hill is being sued by two different women over child support issues. Brittany Lackner and Kimberly Baker are suing the Miami Dolphins wide receiver because he only pays $2,500 a year in child support even though he makes about $30 million a year.

Lackner and Hill have a son together, whose name is Soul Corazon Hill. To get Hill to pay child support, Lackner has given Hill DNA tests. It was said that the Dolphins star wanted Lackner to provide a second DNA test before giving $2,500 monthly for child support.

As per DailyMail, Lackner said in the lawsuit that Hill's offer of $2,500 is "woefully inadequate" based on his $30 million salary The lawsuit said:

“The Father is a member of the Miami Dolphins earning a salary of $30,000,000 a year pursuant to a four-year contract … in stark contrast, the Mother is unemployed, has no income, is in debt, is on Medicaid, and has no means of support."

Kimberly Baker has a six-month-old daughter with Tyreek Hil named Trae Love Hill. She said Hill hasn't been an ideal parent and is not looking after their daughter. She also said that the $2,500 that Hill gives her is not enough as the costs are around $10,000 every month.

Hill signed a four-year, $120 million deal last year with the Miami Dolphins.

Hill has five children. He shares three of them with ex-fiance Crystal Espinal, one with Brittany Lackner and one with Kimberly Baker. He is currently paying $13,500 every month to Espinal as child support for three kids and $2,500 each to Lackner and Baker.

Tyreek Hill recently got married

In November, Tyreek Hill got married to Keeta Vaccaro. In 2021, they got engaged, and during the Dolphins' bye week last month, they got married. Hill's wife is from Texas and is a successful entrepreneur who also has a YouTube page with Hill named "Keeta and Cheetah."

The Dolphins receiver has said many times that he might not play after his current deal is up in 2027, when he will be a free agent.