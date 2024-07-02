Tyreek Hill lawsuit update: Social media influencer who accused Dolphins WR of breaking her leg demands jury trial

Tyreek Hill was accused of breaking a social media influencer's leg during some football drills at his home in February. The legal process has been ongoing since the suit was filed, and the influencer, whose name is Sophie Hall, has demanded an immediate jury trial. If granted, the court date might be set for some time during the NFL season.

"The social influencer suing Tyreek Hill, accusing him of breaking her leg, is now asking for an immediate jury trial. If the judge grants this request, the next available date could be during NFL season. The woman’s attorney says the trial would take 7-10 days," Andy Slater reported on X.

The term immediate jury trial might indicate that any proceeding would happen well before the NFL season arrives in September. If the judge grants Hall's request, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver might be indisposed for a week.

Recapping events that led to a lawsuit against Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill is facing potential legal action over allegedly breaking an influencer's leg earlier in 2024. The two were participating in football drills at his mansion in the Southwest Ranches. She claims that the Dolphins star was "humiliated" by Hall, who allegedly knocked him backwards during the drill.

According to the suit, Hill reacted by running at the influencer "violently and with great force." Her lawyers said via CBS Sports:

"The crushing force was so great that she sustained a right leg fracture, necessitating surgery with metal hardware implantation."

Hall filed a lawsuit, seeking damages of $75,000. Whether she reported the event to the police at the time is not stated in the report. Hill is being sued for negligence, battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The complaint also alleges that Hill and Hall had a friendly relationship before, with messages back and forth about meeting up being almost exclusively positive. The lawsuit alleges that Hill's attitude changed after being knocked over "as a result of contact by a woman."

The Dolphins didn't comment when the lawsuit was made public, and the NFL has not gotten involved yet, either. That could depend on the ruling of the judge and whether or not Hill is found guilty at the trial.

