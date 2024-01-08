"Tyreek Hill left Patrick Mahomes for this ni**a?": Chiefs fans clown Dolphins WR after Bills steal division title

Tyreek Hill made his name being the premier wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs before making his big money move to the Dolphins. Since then, his production has not slowed down as he finished this season with the most receiveing yards (1,717) among all wide receivers. And while that has inflated Tua Tagovailoa's numbers as well, they have still some way to go in terms of team efficiency.

After leading the AFC East for most of the season, their 21-14 loss to the Bills in Week 18 pushes them all the way down to the sixth seed in the conference. That means that Tyreek Hill must go and win on the road against Patrick Mahomes and company. The defeat came despite Josh Allen throwing two interceptions and being strip sacked once. The match was there to be won but Miami lost.

Fans think Tua Tagovailoa is holding Tyreek Hill back

NFL fans could not help but think that even though Tyreek Hill is a great receiver, he might win another Super Bowl ring without Patrick Mahomes. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express those opinions. Here is a sampling of some of the responses.

Patrick Mahomes not faring too well without Tyreek Hill either

The connection between Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill with the Kansas City Chiefs was elite. And even though both Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins receiver finished with most passing and receiving yards, respectively, it does not feel the same because they have won fewer big games together. If they win on the road at Arrowhead, the narrative will likely change again.

But as much as we can say that Tua is holding Tyreek back, Patrick Mahomes is struggling without a wide receiver like him. He is, of course, coping better than the Dolphins quarterback did before the Cheetah's arrival, but that is not a debate that the two-time league and Super Bowl MVP is better player. Even that, though, should be qualified by noting that the Chiefs have a future Hall-of-Famer Travis Kelce helping out immensely in offensive production.

Mahomes finished with 4,183 passing yards this season, which is his lowest since the 2019 season. It is more than 1,000 yards less than last season when Hill's absence was compensated by others like JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Chiefs also could not finish as the AFC top seed this year after doing so for the past few years.

All of this points to the wide receiver being a player who can make his quarterbacks better, whether it be the Kansas City star or Tua Tagovailoa.