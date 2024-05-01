Tyreek Hill has come out with a hilarious explanation for his former Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce's abilities by saying that the tight end's ethnicity must be at least a quarterback black. The wide receiver said he has been emphasizing his belief to his grandparents, saying,

'I be telling my grandparents all the time. I say, 'I think Kelce gotta be like 25% Black. He gotta be.'

But in talking further, he revealed that he was not really talking about Travis Kelce's ability on the football field when coming up with that conclusion. Rather Tyreek Hill was impressed with the tight end's ability to dance during celebrations and praised his 'rhythm'.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce's careers have diverged since WR's departure from Chiefs

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce won a Super Bowl together when they were together with the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, they have created different careers for themselves.

The wide receiver joined the Miami Dolphins after he could not agree to a contract and has cemented his reputation as the best wide receiver in the league. He has also established himself as the most important offensive weapon on the roster. But despite his personal numbers, he has been unable to bring a Super Bowl to Florida.

Travis Kelce, on the other hand, has stayed loyal to the Chiefs and gone from strength to strength with consistent performances every year. Despite being the best tight end in the league, he knows that Patrick Mahomes is the main player on the team. He has been rewarded with two additional Super Bowls in the last two years, that Tyreek Hill has missed out on.

And as the Daily Mail reported, the two have not been in contact recently. The wide receiver claimed that his text went unanswered.

"I texted Kelce. He still hasn't texted me back."

This, though, was just before the two were supposed to face off in the Wild Card Round of the AFC Playoffs this year. It is entirely possible that bonhomie was put on the back burner before they went to compete on the field. Whether that camaraderie has since returned is unknown.

Expand Tweet

Tyreek Hill will be hoping to break the Chiefs' streak and make it to the Super Bowl this year as the AFC's representative. That would be easier said than done, though, because, as he himself admitted, Travis Kelce does a mean celebration. And he gets to do so many of them because he often scores a touchdown that leads the Chiefs to victory.