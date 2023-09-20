Tyreek Hill makes bold statement on facing Micah Parsons and Chris Jones after Dolphins' scorching start

Tyreek Hill threw down the gauntlet to Micah Parsons and Chris Jones after the Miami Dolphins improved their record to 2-0. The Dolphins wide receiver has more than played his part in the two games he has played so far.

In the first game, it was obvious as he had 215 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His scorching pace and elusiveness was too much for the Los Angeles Chargers to handle.

In the second game against the New England Patriots, he played a different role even though he scored a touchdown. As the defensive backs dropped back to protect against his speed, the running game took on a new look. Their rushing attack improved from 70 yards and one touchdown in the previous game to 145 yards and two touchdowns in this game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyreek Hill was the consummate teammate in this game, exemplified by one of the blocks he put in to secure to edge for a rushing attempt by Raheem Mostert. Taggint the video of that attempt, the receiver said that he would do the same against Chris Jones and Micah Parsons.

It was an interesting approach as he did not call out any defensive backs but went after pash rushers and defensive linemen. It shows his belief in the team and him wanting to put group achievements over his individual stats. Perhaps, he feels that after seeing his former Chiefs teammates win a Super Bowl even though he has a stellar season last year.

Expand Tweet

When will Tyreek Hill go head-to-head with Chris Jones and Micah Parsons?

The Miami Dolphins visit the Kansas City Chiefs on November 5, 2023 right before their bye week. It will be a racuous homecoming for Tyreek Hill and the Arrowhead faithful are sure to remind him that they won a ring last year and he did not.

Aiding their cause will be Chris Jones, who came out of his contract holdout this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars and immediately improved the Chiefs' offense. Trevor Lawrence's offense could only account for nine points in the whole game as the Chiefs won 17-9.

Expand Tweet

As for Micah Parsons, the Miami Dolphins welcome the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas eve. By that time, the course of the season should have become clearer and both teams might be fighting for making the postseason. It might come down to star individual performances on the day and no one shines bigger than the Cowboys defensive lynchpin and the Dolphins mercurial wide receiver.