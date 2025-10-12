Tyreek Hill marks his attendance for Dolphins vs Chargers from his private suite at Hard Rock Stadium

Tyreek Hill may be out for the season, but he hasn't given up on his teammates, as they embark on the second quarter of the 2025 NFL season. The Miami Dolphins' star wide receiver suffered a gruesome knee injury in the Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets and had to be carted off the field. As the Dolphins host the LA Chargers on Sunday, Hill attended Hard Rock Stadium. He took to social media to share a snap of his leg from his private suite, with the field on the back and a three-word message for his teammates. &quot;Lets go dolphins,&quot; Hill wrote.Hill won't be back this season after tearing several ligaments in his knee, including the ACL. The 2025 campaign appeared to be crucial for Hill's future in Miami. His tandem with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the relationship with Mike McDaniel were some of the biggest storylines around the league coming into the season. The Dolphins are the eternal promise that never competes for a Super Bowl and the team had a lot of eyes on it during the offseason.Insider Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported that Miami might cut Tyreek Hill after this season. &quot;The five-time first-team All Pro was in the second year of a three-year contract extension with Miami, and league sources expect the Dolphins to release Hill before the start of the next league year in March 2026,&quot; Jones wrote.Tyreek Hill sent message to Dolphins after undergoing surgeryAfter undergoing surgery on his knee, Tyreek Hill was in great spirits. A knee surgery isn't easy to come back from, especially for a professional athlete, but Hill showed optimism and gratitude after seeing all the support he received in the wake of his injury.The Super Bowl champion sent a message to the Dolphins and the people who took care of him on a video.&quot;I'm doing great, I'm doing fantastic. I'm walking,&quot; Hill said. &quot;And God has blessed me to this point, this far. So I would not be in any other position. It all happened so fast, but you know, great surgeon, great team, Dolphins. Those guys are taking great care of me and obviously my family, so let's get the journey started.&quot;The Dolphins entered the Chargers game with a 1-4 record, but were hoping to extend their opponents' bad moment with another win.