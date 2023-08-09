Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman defend Eric Bieniemy after Commanders players show displeasure towards ex-Chiefs OC

Earlier this week, some Washington Commanders players complained to head coach Ron Rivera that assistant coach Eric Bieniemy is being too harsh in practice.

Bieniemy was hired by the Commanders this off-season as their assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. He's helped the Kansas City Chiefs win two Super Bowls in the last five years, serving as their offensive coordinator.

While Bieniemy has made recent headlines for being a hard coach, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman (who were coached by Bieniemy in KC) stuck up for their former offensive coordinator.

Hill took to Twitter to advise players to follow Bieniemy's lead and to listen to his coaching:

"Man there is no other coach that has your back like EB !! Take that coaching and get better we all been through … it’s tough but I promise you it will make you better."

Mecole Hardman was quick to agree:

"I promise."

Eric Bieniemy addresses rumors of being too harsh

Eric Bieniemy during Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability

Following the news of some players complaining about his intense coaching strategies/methods, Bieniemy made it clear that he is not going to change his approach.

Via ESPN, Bieniemy said that he's a tough, hard-nosed coach that is his player's number one critic and number one fan:

"I'm always going to be loud, always going to be vocal, always going to demand from my leaders. If I ain't doing my job, my ass gets fired. It's my job and my responsibility to make sure I'm getting our guys to do what I'm expecting them to do.

"You see me pull players and have long discussions with them so we're always on the same page. Eric Bieniemy is who he is. Eric Bieniemy knows how to adapt and adjust. Eric Bieniemy is a tough, hard-nosed coach, but also understand I'm going to be the biggest and harshest critic but also their No. 1 fan. I got their back all the time."

Bieniemy is currently on a two-year deal with the Washington Commanders. He left the Kansas City Chiefs to get more responsibilities as a coach, serving as Ron Rivera's assistant.

With Bieniemy having two Super Bowls under his belt and getting backed up by former players, maybe the Commanders should take their advice and adjust to his coaching methods.

We will see if this method translates into the win column when the 2023 season kicks off in September.