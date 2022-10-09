Is Tyreek Hill playing tonight against the New York Jets in Week 5?

Tyreek Hill's career with the Miami Dolphins is off to a great start. Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins in the offseason. Many doubted whether his output would remain the same without Patrick Mahomes.

Playing alongside new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn't slowed Hill down at all. He is still dominating every defense that he faces. With Tua Tagovailoa set to be sidelined due to the concussion injury he suffered against the Bengals last week, Dolphins fans are worried about their team.

Despite Tua's absence, wide receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to play against the New York Jets in Week 5. Hill has been affected by a quad injury, but he was seen practicing yesterday.

Having Hill against the Jets will be a huge boost for backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who will play in place of Tua Tagovailoa in Week 5.

Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe Tyreek Hill (quad), Jaylen Waddle (groin), Xavien Howard (groins) all out here at Dolphins practice today ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Jets. A look at them during stretch period: Tyreek Hill (quad), Jaylen Waddle (groin), Xavien Howard (groins) all out here at Dolphins practice today ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Jets. A look at them during stretch period: https://t.co/xskcAGAMUB

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel didn't provide much of an update regarding the status of his star receiver Tyreek Hill, as he just said,

“I can say with 100% conviction that Tyreek Hill will play, or he won’t play — that’s all Saleh is getting.”

Mike McDaniel has done a remarkable job with the Dolphins so far, and not revealing the status of his star player ahead of the game might turn out to be a smart move for his team.

Tyreek Hill is expected to be matched up against Ahmed 'Sauce' Gardner

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner was touted as a great player heading into this year's draft. He has fulfilled all the expectations that were set for him. He is off to a great start in his NFL career and will make a strong push toward the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

His matchup against Tyreek Hill is expected to be his toughest test so far in the NFL. Gardner did well to contain Ja'marr Chase in Week 3, and he will hope to do the same against Hill in Week 5.

Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL, but Gardner is pretty quick as well, and fans of both teams will be excited to see how this dual will pan out. Teddy Bridgewater will hope to provide Hill with good passes as he looks to solidify the Dolphins' fourth win of the season.

