Tyreek Hill for MVP? NFL analysts in agreement over Dolphins WR's case after untimely ankle injury

Tyreek Hill's case for MVP was all but closed for many analysts, but the Miami Dolphins' primetime stumble against the Tennessee Titans has reopened the conversation. At least, that's what analysts Dan Graziano and Robert Griffin III argued on ESPN's "Get Up" on Tuesday. Here's how Graziano put it:

"I think last night serves as proof of how valuable Tyreek Hill is and if no quarterback is going to separate himself, if he does get healthy and break that record, I think he's got a good chance."

Griffin responded, voicing his agreement:

"Yeah, because there are very few receivers that you can pluck off a team and see how much of an impact [on] the team [it] has as Hill. ... Everyone's telling me that he can't win the MVP, but he showed you just how valuable he is to that team."

Tyreek Hill's dominating run ends in Dolphins' loss to Titans

Tyreek Hill at New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

The 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans was particularly stunning for fantasy football managers. The wide receiver had been enjoying three straight weeks of triple-digit production. Against the Raiders on Nov. 19, he logged ten catches for 146 yards and a touchdown.

On Nov. 24, he had nine catches for 102 yards and a touchdown against the New York Jets. On Dec. 3, he crushed the Commanders with 157 yards and two touchdowns. Then, on Dec. 11, he suffered an ankle injury, which led to him catching just four passes for 61 yards.

Assuming he plays next week, many expect him to bounce back with force. Patrick Mahomes' former top wide receiver has earned at least 100 yards in every game following a double-digit performance this season.

However, the Dolphins' next opponent is the Jets, who effectively shut down the Texans' offense. Will an injured Tyreek Hill match his last stat line of 102 yards and a touchdown against New York?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.