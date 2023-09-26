Tyreek Hill stunned his fans in the offseason by telling them that he plans to retire in 2025. The star wide receiver is currently 29 years old and will be 31 in 2025. Until then, he will hope to keep breaking records and help the Miami Dolphins win matchups in dominant fashion.

But one does wonder what a seven-time Pro Bowl WR would do after retiring from football. Well, they do not have to wonder any longer. While on a gaming stream, Hill talked about what his plans look like after he hangs up his cleats. He said:

"When I retire bro, I really wanna be a p*rnstar… very serious. You think I got that?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His statement took Mike Evans by utter surprise, who replied:

"Naw, I mean whatever you want bro..."

Expand Tweet

Fans collectively laughed at what Tyreek Hill said and even made memes out of his statement.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How has Tyreek Hill performed from Week 1 to Week 3 of this season?

Tyreek Hill has been performing well so far this season. He has been a standout player for the Miami Dolphins, making significant contributions to the team's offense.

In Week 1, during the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, Hill demonstrated his skills by making 11 receptions on 15 targets for an impressive 215 yards and two touchdowns. This performance showcased his ability to make big plays and be a reliable target.

In Week 2, Hill continued to make an impact with five catches for 40 yards on nine targets.

In Week 3, in the Dolphins' game against the Denver Broncos, Hill once again showcased his talent. He recorded nine receptions on 11 targets for 157 yards and one touchdown. This consistent level of performance demonstrates Hill's ability to consistently contribute to the team's offense.

Expand Tweet

Overall, through Week 3, Hill has accumulated impressive numbers. He has made a total of 25 receptions on 35 targets, accumulated 412 yards and scored four touchdowns. His stat of at least one touchdown in each of the first three games of the season highlights his consistency in being impactful for the Dolphins.