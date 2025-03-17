Tyreek Hill plans to release '$CHEETAH' crypto after Barstool's millionaire owner Dave Portnoy's 'meme coin'

Tyreek Hill is taking his speed to the crypto world. The Miami Dolphins star wideout teased a potential meme coin, '$CHEETAH,' after Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy’s wild ride with his own token, '$GREED.'

Portnoy, known for stirring the pot, launched '$GREED' as a supposed “social experiment” (or just another case of meme coin chaos). He first hyped it up, secured 35.79% of the total supply (per Lookonchain), and watched the market cap hit $30 million. Then, he dumped his entire stash within an hour — sending '$GREED' plummeting by 99%.

Hill clearly took notice. In a now-deleted post on X, he wrote:

“Yo I heard my boy @stoolpresidente cooking up on the memecoins. Put me on?”

Moments later, he posted again — this time naming his own possible token:

“$CHEETAH.”

Tyreek Hill, Credits: Twitter

A fitting name. Hill (nicknamed 'Cheetah' for his insane speed) has built a résumé stacked with elite stats — eight Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl ring (LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs) and a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Now, he might be looking to add 'crypto king' to the list.

If Tyreek Hill follows through, '$CHEETAH' could enter the ever-chaotic meme coin scene.

Tyreek Hill vs. Noah Lyles: The sprint showdown is on

After months of back-and-forth trash talk, the NFL’s fastest man and the Olympic gold medalist will go head-to-head in a 60-meter dash this spring or summer. Hill confirmed the race to People Magazine, setting the stage for a must-watch sprint showdown.

The beef started last August when Hill claimed he could outrun Lyles, fresh off his Paris Olympics dominance. He even challenged Lyles to a 50-meter race.

Lyles fired back, saying 100 meters “would be a blowout.” Now, they’ve met in the middle – 60 meters, with full track rules (starting blocks, reaction times and fully automatic timing).

Things escalated earlier this month when Lyles won the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix (60m) and held up a sign that read: “Tyreek could never.” Hill, an eight-time Pro Bowler, clapped back on X: “Get a load of this guy.”

Hill’s NFL résumé speaks for itself – Super Bowl champ, All-Decade Team selection and one of the league’s most feared deep threats. But Lyles is built for this, with three World Championship golds to his name.

Now, it’s time to settle it. Will Hill’s NFL speed translate to the track, or will Lyles prove that world-class sprinters are in a different league? One thing’s for sure: this race won’t just be fast. It will be personal.

