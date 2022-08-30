"That Super Bowl can goddamn wait" - Tyreek Hill hilariously trolls Jackson Mahomes saying he'd rather skip chance to win another Lombardi if it means being handcuffed to Patrick's brother

Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason in a blockbuster deal. The explosive wide receiver enjoyed a productive partnership with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. During his time with the Chiefs, he garnered 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns during his tenure.

Even though he is now in Miami, it seems he's still got Kansas City on his mind. In a recent interview with internet personality Jake Paul, Tyreek Hill was asked about Patrick's brother and social media influencer, Jackson Mahomes. He has become a controversial figure among the league's fans due to several incidents showcasing his lack of self-awareness and general disrespect.

Hill was asked if he would be willing to be handcuffed to Jackson for 24 hours for another Super Bowl ring. His hilarious response left the internet roaring as he said:

" I ain't even gonna cap to y'all, that Super Bowl could goddamn wait!"

Jackson Mahomes has been in the middle of various altercations with fans while attending his brother's games. This includes an incident in December 2021 involving him throwing water at Baltimore Ravens fans after being heckled by them.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs aiming high for 2022 despite losing superstar Tyreek Hill

Divisional Round - Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs

After a disappointing end to the 2021 season with an overtime loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs will be aiming to one-up the previous season.

Their offense, albeit with a new look, still has a lot of firepower with Travis Kelce, newly acquired JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marques Valdes-Scantling leading the way. But the improvement they are looking for won't come easily after trading away star wide-receiver Tyreek Hill and team captain safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Their defense has also taken a hit after losing star safety Tyrann Mathieu to the New Orleans Saints in free agency. The 2019 NFL champions saw their season come to a bitter end in January as they bowed out to the Bengals with an overtime loss. The Kansas City Chiefs will undoubtedly aim to do better in the upcoming season as they try to book their third Super Bowl trip in four years.

