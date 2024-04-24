  • NFL
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tyreek Hill reacts to Lions’ $120,000,000 Amon-Ra St. Brown decision as CeeDee Lamb, other WRs await similar deals

By Robert Gullo
Modified Apr 24, 2024 18:15 GMT
Tyreek Hill reacts to Lions’ $120,000,000 Amon-Ra St. Brown decision as CeeDee Lamb, other WRs await similar deals

On the day before the 2024 NFL Draft, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made headlines by becoming the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

The Lions and St. Brown reportedly agreed on a four-year deal worth up to $120 million deal that includes $77 million guaranteed. The $77 million guaranteed is the most any wide receiver makes in the NFL.

St. Brown's deal certainly has caught the eyes of many. One of the highest-paid wide receivers, Tyreek Hill, repsonded on X to the news:

"WR market on fire."
also-read-trending Trending

There are now six wide receivers in the NFL who make $25 million+ per year. Hill was the only wide receiver making $30 million a year before St. Brown signed his new deal.

With St. Brown making $30 million per year, it's going to set up other wide receivers such as the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb for big pay days. Even \wide receivers who recently signed extensions within the last year or two could try to leverage their teams for a pay raise after seeing St. Brown's new extension.

St. Brown deserved his contract extension. He's quickly become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and was one of the Lions' key pieces to their recent success. He recorded 315 catches, 3,588 yards and 21 receiving touchdowns in his first three seasons in the NFL.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's deal will set up other wide receivers for big paydays

Amon-Ra St. Brown during Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Amon-Ra St. Brown during Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears

Amon-Ra St. Brown has gotten better in each of his three seasons in the NFL. He had career-highs in receptions, yards and receiving touchdowns in 2022, and then broke his personal records this past season.

While he deserved his new contract extension, there are a handful of other wide receivers who are looking to get paid even more. Some of those include Justin Jefferson (who is expected to be the league's highest-paid wide receiver when he signs his contract), Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Jaylen Waddle and Brandon Aiyuk.

Like Hill mentioned, the WR market is on fire right now and it's only the beginning of the next wave of big contracts we're about to see after St. Brown became the highest-paid wide receiver.

Who do you think will become the next wide receiver to get a massive contract extension?

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
