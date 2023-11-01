Tyreek Hill reveals tipping point in breakup with Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs before $120,000,000 move to Dolphins

Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes are both happy with their current situation, one assumes. The quarterback is the reigning Super Bowl MVP and champion and the wide receiver is having one of the strongest receiving seasons in NFL history.

But even they must pause and think what would have happened if they were still together? The Chiefs desperately need a better wide receiver this season and the Dolphins star would have had one more ring to go with had he stayed back in Kansas City.

But Tyreek Hill has now revealed what caused the rupture between him and Patrick Mahomes. The wide receiver said that he never wanted to leave but conveyed, through his agent, that he wanted a fair deal. He said,

"My agent was trying to bait KC into giving me a contract. The idea was to never leave, you know, KC. Het get on the phone with Brett Veach and he's like, 'Veach look, we're gonna be forced to ask for a trade if you don't get Tyreek a contract'."

The final offer from the Chiefs came with a $58 million in guarantee and the Miami star was not happy with that. When his agent started looking for a trade, the Dolphins came in with a $70 million guarantee on the first day and that was the tipping point when he knew that he would not stay back in Kansas City. He elaborated,

"Their final offer was close to like $58 million guarantee and we can't sign. That's when the trade began to you know, come into you know, Drew's [Rosenhaus] head... So Miami offered like $70 [million] the first day."

State taxes prevented Tyreek Hill from leaving Patrick Mahomes for Zach Wilson

Tyreek Hill also revealed that he got an offer of $76 million guaranteed from the New York Jets. But lower state taxes in Florida convinced him to join the Dolphins. He continued,

"The Jets offer like $68 [million] Then the Jets came back and offered like $76 [million] guarantee... The more I began to talk, my mom was like, 'Hey, you need think about them state taxes too'. It was just like, man, my dream is here though in Miami. So then, we just signed with you know, Miami and everything's great."

To think the wide receiver could have gone from Patrick Mahomes to Zach Wilson! Instead, he is enjoying his life with Tua Tagovailoa and looking good to break 2,000 yards this season in receiving and legitimately target winning the Super Bowl.