This month, in the biggest change since its purchase by Elon Musk, Twitter introduced its new verification policy, in which users have to pay at least $8 monthly to get the platform's iconic blue check mark.

Many people, especially celebrities, have been unhappy, and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Micah Parsons is one of them. At the time the new policy was looming, Parsons made his displeasure known:

"Yoo I’m not paying for a blue check ima start making troll accounts now!! It’s over for y’all."

On Saturday, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill referenced it in a tweet about him:

"Micah parsons at the fight but can't pay to be verified"

For context, Parsons was in attendance at the Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia boxing match. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was also present:

Parsons did not take long to respond to Hill's jab:

"Man go ahead!!!!!! Pay for my jawn!"

While $8 per month for a blue mark can be costly, it's the least of Parsons' worries. Last season, he and the Cowboys came up one step short of reaching the NFC Championship game. They will have to do it this time without former lead rusher Ezekiel Elliott, who was cut last month.

Which other NFL stars have faced issues with latest Twitter verification policy by Elon Musk?

Parsons is not the only NFL player to oppose Twitter's new verification policy. Ironically, Hill himself has spoken out against it. He once tweeted about how Musk paid for LeBron James but not Patrick Mahomes (though he did not name the Kansas City Chiefs QB):

"You paid for bron but didn't pay for the best QB in the NFL not to have a blue check"

He even jokingly pretended to sell his check mark:

"For $8 bucks y'all can have this blue check mark, I don't need no kind of plan."

Meanwhile, Mahomes also reacted to the announcement:

"When are they taking away our check?"

He then implored Musk to return his blue check:

"Let me get my blue check back!"

Musk obliged, which prompted the quarterback to respond:

"Appreciate it"

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson also weighed in on the new Twitter policy, wondering how he lost his blue check:

"Wait we don't have a blue check anymore? Since when?"

A fan replied to him:

"Gotta pay for it bro"

Jackson was none too pleased, saying that Musk should have kept it:

"I had it for years for free. Keep it."

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown joked about it:

"Hold on bruh, you bought that blue check? I thought we was on strike."

Former All-Pro and Pro Bowl defensive end and current sportscaster Marcellus Wiley aired his grievances on the Twitter subject on his Never Shut Up podcast:

"He came in and said everyone could buy it. And then he said I’m gonna wipe it unless you buy it, and then he said some people I know don’t want to buy it, so I’m gonna buy it for them. What the hell is going on with Elon Musk? Like, it makes no sense."

