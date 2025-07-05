Tyreek Hill roasts Noah Lyles with 3-word message after defeating athlete's younger brother, Josephus

Tyreek Hill has been adamant that he would defeat Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles in a race. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver has claimed that he's the fastest man in the world. The title belongs to Lyles, who won the 100m race in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tyreek, in fact, beat Lyles in a recent race, but it was Noah's younger brother, Josephus, who's also a professional sprinter. Race times weren't made public, but the wide receiver posted a picture with Josephus and posted on X that he won the contest.

In another picture, he didn't miss the opportunity to poke fun at the Olympic gold medalist. With a big smile on his face, the receiver held a sign with "Noah could never" written on it.

The two fast guys have been poking each other with messages with "Noah could never" and "Tyreek could never". However, they haven't confirmed a race to determine who's the faster between the two. With the NFL season looming close, it's unlikely that it will happen anytime soon.

Tyreek Hill says he wants to "prove himself" to teammates following difficult offseason

Tyreek Hill was involved in many incidents since the Dolphins ended their 2024 season. He made waves by saying that his time in Miami was over due to a lack of competitiveness, and his wife filed for divorce after a domestic dispute that prompted a police response.

During OTAs, he was asked by reporters about whether he should be considered a leader for the team in 2025. Hill gave an honest response:

"I've got to prove myself," he said. OTAs, training camp, I've got to show up differently. The mindset's got to be different. I don't feel like I deserve it, and if I didn't get it, I wouldn't dwell on it. I wouldn't sweat it, you know what I'm saying? Because I put myself in that position."

Tyreek Hill holds a cap hit of $27.6 million in the 2025 season and has two years remaining in his deal with the Dolphins.

