Tyreek Hill's agent drops update on negotiations as Dolphins WR waits on new deal following Justin Jefferson's $140,000,000 contract

Tyreek Hill was once the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. With Justin Jefferson's recent $140 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings, the Miami Dolphins wideout is now even further down the list. He's in line for an extension soon, and his agent has reportedly already been in contact with the team.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Drew Rosenhaus said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Let's just say it's safe to acknowledge that I've been in touch with Chris Grier and Brandon Shore of the Dolphins. I certainly have a fluid line of communication with them and I'll share with them how Tyreek feels."

He continued:

"I'll also reiterate that Tyreek has said that he would love to finish his career here with the Dolphins. Without getting into any more specifics, the Dolphins know how we feel."

Hill initially expressed that he wanted to play the rest of his contract and retire, but has since changed his mind. He'd prefer to stay with the Dolphins, and Rosenhaus is likely prepared to get him another massive contract to do so.

NFL's highest-paid WRs following Justin Jefferson's salary bump

Player Years Total Value AAV Justin Jefferson 4 $140 million $35 million Davante Adams 5 $140 million $28 million Amon-Ra St. Brown 4 $120.01 million $30.002 million Tyreek Hill 4 $120 million $30 million Amari Cooper 5 $100 million $20 million AJ Brown 3 $96 million $32 million Calvin Ridley 4 $92 million $23 million Jaylen Waddle 3 $84.75 million $28.25 million Keenan Allen 4 $80.1 million $20.025 million Cooper Kupp 3 $80.1 million $26.7 million

Thanks to his recent extension, Devonta Smith ranks just outside the top 10. Nico Collins, Christian Kirk, DK Metcalf, and Deebo Samuel also rank among the highest-paid NFL wide receivers heading into the 2024 regular season.

This list is subject to change, especially if Tyreek Hill gets an extension. He would probably be number one or two on this list. Additionally, other wide receivers like DJ Moore, Ja'Marr Chase and Garrett Wilson could soon make their way into the list as well.

Ja'Marr Chase will be paid like Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill

Wide receiver is a very valuable position on offense, and teams are being forced to pay them as such. A reckoning could be coming, but for now, they will continue to get paid very well whenever there is a chance to do so.