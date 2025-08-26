  • home icon
  Tyreek Hill's divorce with Keeta Vaccaro spirals into $500,000 financial disaster as Dolphins WR gets hit with massive monthly payments to ex-wife

Tyreek Hill’s divorce with Keeta Vaccaro spirals into $500,000 financial disaster as Dolphins WR gets hit with massive monthly payments to ex-wife

By Arnold
Modified Aug 26, 2025 14:49 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-NFL Honors Red Carpet
Tyreek Hill's divorce with Keeta Vaccaro becomes financial nightmare as Dolphins WR gets hit with massive monthly payments to estranged wife - Source: Imagn

Tyreek Hill is gearing up for his 10th season in the NFL, and his fourth with the Miami Dolphins. However, ahead of the 2025 season, the wideout has been dealing with a few off-field problems this offseason. Earlier this week, reports claimed that Hill is embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-wife, Keeta Vaccaro.

According to the Daily Mail, Hill needs to pay between $20,000 and $50,000 a month to Vaccaro in support payments. He also paid her a one-time check of $500,000 in July to cover her personal and legal expenses.

In addition, Hill has to pay $457,517 to Vaccaro's lawyers, along with a $100,000 car allowance, which the court granted her. Moreover, Vaccaro will also be able to stay in Hill's $5.5 million condo in Miami, while the Dolphins wideout will cover the mortgage, insurance, utilities, and internet, as well as health insurance for her and their child.

While the court has placed some huge financial obligations on Hill, Judge Spencer Multack denied some of Vaccaro’s more ambitious demands, which included keeping Hill’s $200,000 Bentley Bentayga and retaining access to his debit cards.

Hill and Vaccaro married in November 2023. However, Vaccaro filed for divorce in April this year, a day after police responded to a domestic dispute call at Hill's Miami condo.

A look at Tyreek Hill's career earnings from the NFL

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill - Source: Getty

According to Spotrac, Tyreek Hill has made a reported $147,589,171 in career earnings across nine years in the NFL. He played six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and helped them win the Super Bowl in 2020.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins in March 2022. He signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Miami franchise.

In August last year, the Dolphins and Hill agreed to a new deal that would pay the superstar wideout $90 million over three years, including $65 million in guaranteed money. The adjusted deal does not reportedly add new years to his existing contract, but it increases Hill's total guaranteed money to $106.5 million.

