Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro poses in leopard print gown as $500K divorce drama with Dolphins WR picks up steam

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, garnered attention with her new Instagram post on Wednesday. She shared a series of pictures in a stylish outfit, opting for a leopard-print bodycon dress.The backless dress was styled with minimal jewelry and a white purse. She captioned the snaps with a cat emoji. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVaccaro’s post came amid her ongoing divorce battle with Hill. The couple tied the knot in 2023 and welcomed a baby girl last year. However, things did not work out, and in April, Vaccaro filed for divorce, ending their 15-month marriage.In a hearing on July 30, she reportedly wanted between $20,000 and $50,000 per month in support from him. This is after Vaccaro was given a lump sum of $500K already earlier this year. She was granted access to the couple’s Miami waterfront condominium, worth around $5.5 million.Keeta Vaccaro is raising the couple’s daughter, and she often shares pictures and updates about her on her Instagram account. On August 7, she shared a picture of her daughter from a hospital bed and provided an update about a medical emergency in the caption. She wrote:&quot;Last night was scary, Capri started feeling warm, super sleepy, and just not herself. I called @drjaredmiami , and within minutes, he had us straight into the ER with an incredible team waiting for us. Blood work, viral panels, cultures, done swiftly and gently.&quot;Their daughter turned six in May. In her divorce filing, the social media influencer has also sought child support.While the divorce battle continues, Tyreek Hill is gearing up for the new season with the Miami Dolphins. Last season, he recorded 959 receiving yards and will be looking to bounce back in the upcoming campaign.The Dolphins had a remarkable start to their preseason. Their first game against the Chicago Bears ended in a 24-24 tie, followed by victories over the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. They will open their regular season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 7.Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife shares a glimpse of her “morning dip”In an Instagram post on Friday, Keeta Vaccaro shared a few pictures from her swimming session. She posted three snaps in a stylish swimsuit. In the first photo, Vaccaro posed on the wall-side stairs wearing a white swimsuit with black stripes. She followed it up with two more photos.&quot;Starting the day with a morning dip,&quot; she wrote.Vaccaro, a fitness enthusiast, is known for actively sharing glimpses and videos of her workout sessions on social media.