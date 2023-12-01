The fans are lauding Tyreek Hill after he made a nice gesture to a videographer suspended by the league. The NFL banned Kevin Fitzgibbons because he gave his cell phone to the Miami Dolphins wide receiver as he did his iconic backflip selfie touchdown celebration.

After the moment happened, Fitzgibbons, a 20-year-old University of Miami student, was seen jumping up and down to celebrate the moment. Still, the league disciplined Fitzgibbons for his actions and decided to revoke his credentials. As per the fans, it was a harsh decision, especially considering that Fitz is a content creator who depends on these moments to earn a paycheck, but Tyreek Hill came to the rescue.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver, who's on pace to become the first player in the league ever to record 2,000 receiving yards in a single season, decided to cover Fitzgibbons' salary until the NFL permits him to work again - the pair had worked together in previous moments and are considered to be friends.

NFL fans praised Hill's attitude, calling him a great guy for the gesture.

“Talented and wholesome king,” a fan posted on X.

Tyreek Hill's off-field problems: What did the Miami Dolphins wide receiver do in college?

Even though "Cheetah" is a superstar nowadays, it did not look like it before he entered the NFL. He only generated headlines after he started making plays for the Chiefs, but there's a dark background behind his lack of attention pre-draft.

One reason why Tyreek Hill fell to the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft involved his dismissal from Oklahoma State University after his arrest for domestic violence.

His sentence involved a three-year probation, anger-management courses and a batterer's program for a year. He was also required to either attend school full-time or be employed.

He did enroll at West Alabama, and his excellent Pro Day helped him regain some of the draft stock he had lost, but many teams had him off their draft boards due to his past behavior. The Kansas City Chiefs took a gamble on him, and it paid off beautifully.

For now, it looks like the Miami Dolphins have dodged a bullet with this ending to the story. It remains to be seen if Tyreek Hill will reach 2,000 yards this season because history is right in front of our eyes.