Tyreek Hill’s monster game vs. Chargers has fans hailing Dolphins star as “best WR in the league”

Tyreek Hill was the catalyst for the Miami Dolphins' excellent win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, with the wide receiver posting the unbelievable stat line of 11 receptions, 215 yards and two touchdowns as the Dolphins netted a close 36-34 win.

Hill is easily one of the best wide receivers in the game, but his place as the number one in the position is tight with Justin Jefferson from the Minnesota Vikings. They're two players with totally different skill sets, but there's no doubt that, once they're on the field, it's almost impossible to cover them.

Following Hill's incredible Week 1 performance, plenty of NFL fans were calling him the best wide receiver in the game, especially as the Miami Dolphins will return to Florida with a tough win:

How did Tyreek Hill fall into the fifth round of the draft?

One reason why Tyreek Hill fell to the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft involved his dismissal from Oklahoma State University after his arrest for domestic violence.

His sentence involved a three-year probation, anger-management courses and a batterer's program for a year. He was also required to either attend school full-time or be employed.

He did enroll at West Alabama and his excellent Pro Day helped regain some of the draft stock he lost, but many teams had him off their draft boards due to his past behavior. The Kansas City Chiefs took a gamble on him, and it paid off beautifully.

His status for the beginning of the 2023 NFL season was also in question in previous weeks. Tyreek Hill was reported to have hit an employee at the Haulover Marina on the back of the head following a disagreement on June 18. According to Miami sports radio show host Andy Slater, the employee did not press charges at the time.

The league decided not to suspend him - or even apply any discipline - as the two parties came to an amicable end. It's not a hot take to say that the Miami Dolphins wouldn't have won this game if Hill was not playing, but this is a league of fine margins.