Tyreek Hill’s offseason in jeopardy after wrist surgery for ligament issue: Report

Tyreek Hill is going to be sidelined for most of the NFL offseason after recently undergoing surgery. Hill reportedly just underwent surgery to fix a ligament issue in his wrist.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters of Hill's surgery, confirming that the speedster will be out for most of the offseason.

Hill just wrapped up his second season with the Dolphins in which he saw a significant drop in production. In 2023, his first season with the club, Hill posted 1,799 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns off 119 receptions. This past season, Hill only caught 81 passes for just 959 yards and six touchdowns. Miami finished 8-9 on the season and missed the playoffs.

A large part of Miami's downward trend, and Hill's diving numbers, had to do with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing several games due to concussion issues. Hill is hoping to return to his 2023 form after healing up from his recent wrist surgery.

Tyreek Hill and his journey to Miami

Tyreek Hill was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The West Alabama product made a huge impact on the Kansas City offense with his game-changing speed. He was a major reason why the Chiefs were able to win the Super Bowl alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the 2019 season.

During his time in the league, Hill has come to be known as one of the most game-changing players in league history. His ridiculous speed can break a game wide open, and there aren't many in the secondary who can keep his pace. As a result, Hill has become a five-time First-Team All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowler. He became Mahomes' favorite target in Kansas City before ultimately being traded.

In March of 2022, Hill was traded to Miami for a king's ransom, as Kansas City received a plethora of draft picks for Hill's services. He inked a four-year, $120 million extension with $72.2 million guaranteed. Hill has certainly been frustrated with the way things have shaken out in Miami.

He recently made some comments after the conclusion of the Dolphins' season, indicating that he won't be playing for Miami next season. However, he has since walked those comments back, blaming frustration on the season's results for his heated words. Now, Tyreek Hill is hoping to fully recover so he can help lead the charge for a potential Miami playoff run in 2025.

