"I'm forever indebted" - Tyreek Hill hinted at Chiefs exit not too long ago on Twitter

Tyreek Hill became the latest superstar to get traded in the busy NFL trade market this offseason. In a surprise move, the Kansas City Chiefs star are trading wide receiver Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks, including a first-rounder (No. 29 overall) in the 2022 draft.

Miami is expected to sign Hill to a four-year, $120 million extension with $72 million guaranteed. The star wideout reportedly reached an impasse with the Chiefs over an extension that would make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. It has been reported that the Chiefs started considering trade options for Hill after looking at Davante Adams' mega five-year, $140 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

Tyreek Hill hinted at possible Kansas City Chiefs exit on Twitter

While it looked like everything was going great for Kansas with the acquisition of star wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, Hill did hint at a potential exit earlier this month. He tweeted: “We came a long way thank you chiefs kingdom I’m forever indebted."

Ty Hill @cheetah we came a long way thank you chiefs kingdom I’m forever indebted we came a long way thank you chiefs kingdom I’m forever indebted ❤️

The tweet caught the attention of the Chiefs Kingdom just moments after the deal was made official. Fans didn't expect one of the best receivers to make a sensational move this year.

Hill arrived in Kansas via the fifth round of the 2016 Draft and made a huge impact in the league. He had four seasons of 1,100-plus receiving yards with world-class quarterback Patrick Mahomes, thanks to his incredible speed and athleticism. Hill also contributed to the Chiefs' epic Super Bowl run in 2019, catching 75 passes for 1,073 yards and nine touchdowns. Last season, he caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards and scored nine touchdowns.

The Chiefs lost a superstar in Hill and could be forced to explore the available free agents to bolster the offense. The Dolphins have an elusive player who likes to break-off big scoring plays and stretch the field against tough defenses with his crazy playmaking skills. He could transform Miami's offense next season and become the go-to offensive weapon for Tua Tagovailoa like he did with Mahomes in Kansas.

