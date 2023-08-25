Tyreek Hill’s Soul Runner Gaming announces signing of ex-Liquid Fortnite star Scoped

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the best players in the NFL. Apart from dominating on the field, he is also a pretty good gamer.

He often plays Fortnite on his Twitch streams and also has his own E-Sports organization named Soul Runner Gaming. Hill has made the first breakthrough in the e-sports Industry as he has signed famous Fortnite player and streamer Scoped.

Scoped will work as a content creator for Soul Runner Gaming and will bring along a huge fanbase of him, who has watched him represent Team Liquid in the past.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Scoped is thrilled to work with Tyreek Hill

Scoped expressed his excitement to join Tyreek Hill's SRG via a post on X formerly known as Twitter. Here's what he said:

"A New Chapter Bringing Gamers and Athletes Closer Than Ever, Let’s get to work."

Hill and SRG are working towards getting more popular content creators on board, as the Miami Dolphins wide receiver wants to dominate the gaming industry as well.

Expand Tweet

Tyreek Hill is gearing up for a big season

Tyreek Hill: Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens

After getting traded by the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill produced arguably his best-ever season in the NFL. He could have broken the 2000-receiving yards record last season had Tua Tagovailoa stayed healthy, but unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

Hill finished last season with 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and scored nine touchdowns in 17 games.

He is once again ready to shine on the big stage, and if this year the Dolphins quarterback avoids injuries, Hill could break many records. The Dolphins are stacked and are Super Bowl contenders, which is largely due to the threat their high-flying offense possesses.

The franchise is also looking to add Jonathan Taylor from the Indianapolis Colts, but so far their trade proposal has been rejected. The new season is still two weeks away, and it will be interesting to see if the Dolphins land Taylor, as it could help players like Hill and Jaylen Waddle a lot.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #6) Who is the only player to be named both the NFL MVP and the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in the same season as a defensive player? (#5 Ans - Buffalo Bills) Lawrence Taylor Reggie White J.J. Watt Ray Lewis 249 votes