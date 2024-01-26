Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro shares video with Dolphins star after report about couple’s divorce go viral

All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill made headlines when the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Angie DiMichele reported that he allegedly filed for divorce from Keeta Vaccaro.

The couple married last November after a two-year engagement. However, Hill denied filing that paperwork by tweeting that they are happily married and will remain that way.

Hill and Vaccaro recently visited the BODY20 boutique training studio in Weston, Florida, and shared their experiences on Instagram.

The video shows them performing exercises while attached to vests and cords. Those materials are necessary for BODY20’s electro-muscle stimulation, which can help develop a customized fitness program without traditional gym equipment in 20 minutes.

While Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro go through their routine, EMS copies the electric pulses created by their brains during workouts. The results lead to unique programs that improve posture, increase endurance, and make it easier on the joints.

Vaccaro isn’t afraid to blaze new paths. That’s why the University of Miami alum established Wave Partners last year to connect start-ups in their seed or Series A rounds.

One of her most recent collaborations is with Keeta Pay, a cross-border payment platform created by BrainBlocks co-founder Ty Schenk. Tyreek Hill's wife helped the fintech startup raise $17 million from investors, including former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. The amount raised the company's valuation to $75 million.

Fitness is also at the core of Vacarro’s business empire because she is the CEO of Own Flow. It is a customizable platform where users can engage their community through video workouts, appointment scheduling, and referral programs.

Regarding this, former NFL player Kenny Vaccaro’s sister established Our Own Language in 2021 to empower women through grants and wellness services.

What’s going on between Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill?

As per a tweet shared by Nick Jenkins, the filings for divorce claimed that Tyreek Hill was seeking dissolution of their “irretrievably broken” marriage. As pointed out by this Twitter user, the case appeared on the Broward County website.

However, it’s also possible that a third party filed the case using their names but without their consent. However, the record has now been removed.

Aside from this issue, Hill is facing two paternity suits. If the court rendered judgment in favor of the complainants, the one-time Super Bowl champion might see an increase in monthly child support payments.