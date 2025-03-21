  • home icon
Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro takes time for self-care with pedicure while juggling motherhood

By Heena singh
Modified Mar 21, 2025 19:57 GMT
Tyreek Hill married Keeta Vaccaro (Image credit: Keeta Vaccaro on Instagram, @keeta_vaccaro)
Tyreek Hill & Keeta Vaccaro (Image credit: Keeta Vaccaro on Instagram, @keeta_vaccaro)

Tyreek Hill’s wife, Keeta Vaccaro, is balancing motherhood, reality TV and business ventures while making time for self-care.

On Thursday, she shared an Instagram story of herself getting a pedicure while holding their baby. She later posted an update showcasing her new pink, shimmery nails shaped into short almond tips.

She kept it simple with the caption, “new nail color,” while also giving fans a glimpse of her ring. She paired the post with "The Moon & Stars" by Abel Takan.

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro takes time for self-care with pedicure while juggling motherhood - @keeta_vaccaro
Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro takes time for self-care with pedicure while juggling motherhood - @keeta_vaccaro

Tyreek Hill&rsquo;s wife Keeta Vaccaro takes time for self-care with pedicure while juggling motherhood - @keeta_vaccaro
Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro takes time for self-care with pedicure while juggling motherhood - @keeta_vaccaro

While her latest post is a quiet moment of relaxation, Vaccaro's life has been anything but slow. Since welcoming their daughter, Capri, on Thanksgiving Day, she's been open about her experiences as a new mom. Fans have also seen her journey unfold on "W.A.G.s to Riches," Netflix's new reality show following the lives of high-profile athlete and musician spouses.

Vaccaro is a tech entrepreneur. She co-founded Investaccess, a platform connecting startups with investors, and runs the fitness app Own Flow.

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro's baby talk sends fans into a frenzy

Tyreek Hill hinted at expanding his family with his wife, Keeta Vaccaro. In a playful TikTok, posted on Wednesday, the couple teased the idea of having another baby, sending fans into a mix of excitement and debate.

Hill and Vaccaro, who tied the knot in November 2023, are parents to daughter Capri Hill, born in 2024.

On-field, Hill remains a game-changer for Miami. The eight-time Pro Bowler has racked up over 11,000 career receiving yards and 80+ touchdowns.

