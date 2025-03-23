Tyreek Hill began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he quickly became a household name among wide receivers in the NFL. His dangerous speed was his best weapon and he contributed to the franchise being annual Super Bowl contenders.

His incredible contributions made it shocking that the Chiefs would decide to trade him to the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 NFL offseason. The controversial move made many around the league question the Chiefs' outlook going forward, but they responded by winning multiple rings without him.

Hill continued to be a dominant wide receiver with his new team, despite never really getting close to another Super Bowl so far. He recently shared a post on his personal X account addressing the trade from three years ago and giving his take on the situation.

Hill responded:

"Changed my life. Thank you."

While the Chiefs' dynastic run has marched forward without Tyreek Hill, including winning the past three consecutive AFC Championships, the wide receiver missed out on the playoffs altogether with the Dolphins last year. He is still apparently thankful for being sent to Miami where his strong production has continued despite the lack of postseason success.

In his first two seasons with the Dolphins, Hill set career highs with 119 receptions in each of them and more than 1,700 receiving yards in both. Last year was a much different story as he recorded his fewest yards and receptions in any season across the past five years. He insists that he's satisfied with the result of the trade and it's hard to imagine the Chiefs having any regrets about it, considering their massive success since the polarizing move.

Revisiting Tyreek Hill trade from Chiefs to Dolphins in 2022

Tyreek Hill

When the Miami Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs, they surrendered a massive package of draft picks to complete the trade. They sent away a first, second, two fourth-rounders, and a sixth-round pick to land their new superstar wide receiver.

After a series of draft pick trades of their own, the Chiefs used those picks to eventually end up with Rashee Rice and Trent McDuffie, among others. Both have made major contributions on their dynastic run to winning two Super Bowl rings in three appearances across the past three years. On the other side of the deal, the Dolphins have yet to win a single playoff game since the trade.

