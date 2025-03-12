Tyreek Hill sends message to C.J. Gardner-Johnson after safety's surprising exit from Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles traded safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans for offensive guard Kenyon Green on Tuesday in a deal that also includes pick swaps. The 2024 Super Bowl champion penned a heartfelt message to the fanbase, his teammates, coaches and the front office on X:

"Thank you, Philly. You've been more than a city to me - you've been a home. From the moment I stepped onto Lincoln Financial, I knew I'd found a place where passion isn't just celebrated; it's demanded. And I gave everything, every snap, every hit, every ounce in my bones. This decision wasn't mine, but I walk away proud of what we built together.

"Becoming a 2-time NFC champion and Super Bowl champion, the forced fumbles and game-sealing interceptions - those moments belong to US. You taught me that greatness isn't just about highlights - it's about clawing back, harder and fiercer, just like this city does every day. To my teammates: Brothers, we bled, cursed, and laughed through it all.

"To the coaches and front office: Thank you for trusting a kid from Florida with a chip on his shoulder to lead this defense. And to the Philly Faithful - you're unmatched. You embraced my edge and fire, for this game even when I got too hot. Philly, you helped me carve my name into this league. But this isn't goodbye. It's thank you 🙏 🦅 Forever #8 in your corner - CJGJ"

Five-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill responded to the post:

"Dog keep going my boy"

Check out C.J. Gardner-Johnson's post and Tyreek Hill's response below:

Gardner-Johnson had a strong season in his return to the franchise, recording 59 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, six interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, one forced fumble and 12 passes defended. He helped the franchise rebound from a down year defensively in 2023 - when he departed and they ranked 30th in scoring defense - as they finished second in scoring defense.

What were the full details of the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade?

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's departure from the Philadelphia Eagles shocked fans as he was a vital part of their defense in 2024. Adam Schefter of ESPN shared the full details of the deal, tweeting on Tuesday:

"Another Texans trade: Houston is acquiring veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Eagles in exchange for former first-round pick Kenyon Green, per @Djbienaime and me. Trade includes a pick swap with the Eagles getting a 2026 5th-round pick and the Texans getting a 2026 6th."

Check out Adam Schefter's tweet below:

The Eagles had plenty of tough decisions to make this offseason as it was clear everyone would not return. Philadelphia has also lost Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers from their title-winning defense.

