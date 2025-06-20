Tyreek Hill shares 2-word message after racing with $125,000,000 soccer star

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been focusing on his speed this offseason. When he's not calling out Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles, he's spending time on a track in Miami, Florida, training and racing against other athletes.

This week, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver met with French soccer star Paul Pogba while he was training. The two athletes worked out together on the track, and Hill even gained a few new soccer skills in the process.

Hill shared a photo of himself alongside Pogba on his X account on Thursday. The two posed for the photo as the $125 million soccer star (per Celebrity Net Worth) stood next to the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

"Wassup friend @paulpogba," Hill captioned his post.

Paul Pogba is a free agent after parting ways with Juventus in November.

Tyreek Hill responded to Noah Lyles cancelling their race

Since Noah Lyles was crowned Olympic champion at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Tyreek Hill has been eager to dethrone the sprinter. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver has been vocal that he believes he could defeat Lyles in a 100-meter sprint.

The Pro Bowl Miami Dolphins wide receiver and Olympic champion were expected to race each other sometime this week. Lyles, though, told reporters last week in Cannes that the race has been cancelled due to several factors, including personal reasons.

Tyreek Hill used the opportunity to once again poke fun at Lyles in a post on X. Hill trolled the sprinter by sharing a well-known meme from the animated series, "The Simpsons."

Instead of Homer Simpson's face, he added Lyles' face and then a caption saying that is how the sprinter acted when he saw Hill training for the 100-meter sprint.

"@LylesNoah after seeing me run the 100m last weekend," Hill wrote on X on Tuesday.

Hill and Lyles have been exchanging jabs for nearly a year as they debate on which one would win in a 100-meter sprint race.

Although Lyles won the race in the Summer Olympics, Hill is still confident that he is faster and has been waiting for the opportunity to prove it. The wide receiver will now have to wait for his chance to race the gold medalist.

