Tyreek Hill shares post surgery update after suffering season-ending injury in Week 4

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 01, 2025 16:58 GMT
The Miami Dolphins won their first game of the season on Monday after a 27-21 victory against the New York Jets. However, the win came at a very hefty price as star wide receiver Tyreek Hill sustained a season-ending injury during the Week 4 clash.

Hill, who was carted off the field during the game after dislocating his knee, underwent surgery on Tuesday. The Dolphins star shared an update on X, along with a bible verse.

"Surgery went great.
"Romans 8:18, “For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us.”

Hill will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the wide receiver won't need another procedure to repair his ACL.

Rosenhaus said Hill could be back next season after his surgery "went very well."

"It's about rehab, and he will play next season," Rosenhaus said. "The realistic goal is the start of the season."

Hill's injury is a big blow to Miami's chances of a turnaround as he was the biggest offensive weapon for the team.

Dolphins coach feels team can use past experiences to cope with Tyreek Hill's absence

Following the setback the Dolphins signed former Miami wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. from the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the team has experience dealing with such injuries and will have to come together to fill the gap.

"It's a challenge that it doesn't matter how difficult it is, no one [outside the building] really cares," McDaniel said. "You have to find a way to get yourself to continue to get better, like all teams, for you to stay in the win column."

The Dolphins are off the mark for the season and will be looking to continue the winning momentum when they face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
