Tyreek Hill refused to comment on Taylor Swift's reported romance with Travis Kelce in what can only be classified as a wise decision. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is currently in his second year with his new team but formed an offensive partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and won a Super Bowl together.

Given that the teams will now be going head-to-head, it was natural that something related to that would come up. And given that the singer is one of the most well-recognized people in the world, it was definitely not a stretch that a question would be posed about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's potential relationship.

And so it proved. Teammate Jaylen Waddle had already confessed that he is a Swiftie and Tyreek Hill was probed with the following query by reporter David Furones:

"Jaylen Waddle said yesterday that he is a Swiftie. Are you? And what do you think of that relationship for your boy Travis?"

The Dolphins wide receiver replied:

"I’m not getting into that, bruh. That’s a dangerous crew. I’m not getting into that. No comment."

The dangerous crew comment was directed at Swifties, the singer's fans who are known for being extremely active and engaged online and also organize in person to support their idol. You can watch the exchange below.

Tyreek Hill faces Travis Kelce for the first time, and Taylor Swift might be in attendance

Under normal circumstances, Tyreek Hill returning to face the Kansas City Chiefs would be huge news. The team he played for for five years and won a Super Bowl with reportedly did not meet his contract demands, which caused him to leave. There would have been no shortage of subplots.

But this match is being held in Frankfurt, Germany and is part of NFL's international games slate this season. So the Dolphins wide receiver will renew his acquaintance with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes away from Arrowhead. There are rumors that Taylor Swift might be in attendance but she is also reported to be busy preparing for the South American leg of "The Eras Tour."

Whether she is present there or not, it should be a fabulous game. Both teams are 6-2 and vying for the AFC crown. Barring an unlikely tie, one team will steal a march on the other by the time the match finishes.

Currently, both teams are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens with the same record at the top of the conference and no team will want to slip up.