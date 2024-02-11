Tyreek Hill shuts down fan’s pointed shot at WR missing out on 2 Super Bowls by ditching Patrick Mahomes for Tua Tagovailoa

Much was made of Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill's decision to leave the team's star-studded offense and go to the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins did not have any success, while the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year and are now in another. So, Hill's decision is now being questioned.

Could Hill maybe be having second thoughts about swapping Kansas City for Miami? If he is, he isn't showing it. A fan posted on X he chose Tua Tagovailoa over Patrick Mahomes and thus missed out on two Super Bowls. This is assuming the Chiefs beat the 49ers. But Hill isn't worried one bit.

"We living our best life in Miami also. Don’t worry our time coming," Hill tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

So Hill is okay with his choice. But he wouldn't be wrong to consider "what if" he had stayed with the Chiefs. The franchise has found success in the two years he wasn't there.

Tyreek Hill Dolphins trade details

Given that Hill was under contract in Kansas City, the move to Miami needed to be a trade. With his talents, the package involved was considered a king's ransom.

But as it turns out, it wasn't. Hill was traded to the Dolphins from the Chiefs in a deal that involved five draft picks. It included 2022 first, second and fourth-round draft picks and 2023 fourth and sixth-round picks.

So the Dolphins didn't have to give up all that much to land possibly the best receiver in football. And while Tyreek hasn't tasted the ultimate success, on a personal level, he has hit great heights in Miami.

Tyreek Hill's contract details

With Tyreek Hill being one of the best receivers in football at the time of the trade, the contract he commanded was sizeable.

Hill would sign a four-year, $120 million contract in Miami with an annual average salary of $30 million per spotrac.com.

Tyreek has a base salary of $19.6 million in 2024, and his contract has an out in 2025. Given his cap hits of $31 million (2024), $34 million (2025) and $56.3 million (2026), a restructure could be coming his way after next season.

Hill has no reservations about his move to Miami despite the Chiefs winning a Super Bowl and playing in another. And looking at the money landing in his bank account, we can't blame him.