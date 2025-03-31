Tyreek Hill shuts down speculations of wanting to get traded to a playoff contender

Tyreek Hill has shut down rumors that he's looking to be traded from the Miami Dolphins. Hill was vocal about his disappointment with the team after last season and some recent cryptic social media activity may have suggested that he's ready to move on.

Hill responded to a report claiming he'd be "OK" if the Dolphins traded him to a playoff contender.

"lol another false narrative," Hill tweeted on Monday.

The Dolphins finished the 2024 season second in the AFC East. However, their 8-9 record was not enough to get them into the playoffs behind division rivals and winners, the Buffalo Bills, who finished the year 13-4 and made it to the AFC championship game. Hill was traded to Miami from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 for draft picks, including a 2022 first-round selection.

He then inked a four-year $120 million extension with the team — $72.2 million guaranteed. Joining the likes of Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa on the Dolphins' offense, there were high hopes for the offensive unit to be one of the most explosive in the league. Unfortunately for the team, things haven't panned out as expected.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniels not worried about Tyreek Hill's recent social media activity

While some in Miami may be worried about Tyreek Hill's happiness with the team, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniels is not one of them. Speaking to the media on Monday, he noted that Hill is known for his antics on social media, so he doesn't see it as anything outside of the ordinary.

"Tyreek's known for whatever antics on social media," McDaniel said, via the Sun Sentinel.

McDaniels added that he's confident that if there is anything that needs to be communicated between Hill and the team, he'd hear it from the wide receiver. Hill's recent social media activity includes reacting to posts that suggest hypothetical trade scenarios and seeing himself getting traded. He also added a smiley face emoji, indicating that such a move would make him happy.

It wouldn't be surprising if Hill truly was unhappy with his run in Miami, as the Dolphins have not won a playoff game since he arrived. Meanwhile, his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won two more Super Bowls.

