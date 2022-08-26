"They basically just threw me to the side, like I was trash" - Tyreek Hill still upset about Chiefs trading him to Dolphins

Tyreek Hill has kept receipts since being forced out of Kansas City, and it appears the Miami Dolphins wide receiver has had enough.

In an interview with OutKick this week, Hill spoke about all things Kansas City and made a particularly interesting revelation.

Hill told OutKick's Armando Salguero:

“And a lot of guys, when they get paid, they stop wanting to get better. And I feel like when the Kansas City Chiefs traded me, I kind of took that personal. So now what really motivates me is I feel like they basically just threw me to the side, like I was trash or something."

Hill's Kansas City exit was viewed in a whole different light when the trade was announced, with Chiefs fans claiming that he "switched up" in a move to Miami. The Dolphins wide receiver, however, has since claimed that the Chiefs all but pushed him out the door.

How the Tyreek Hill trade went down

In March, when the Chiefs were locked in negotiations with Hill, the franchise and the star wide receiver hit a roadblock, primarily because of Kansas City's salary-cap limitations.

The Chiefs had little available cap space, even as Hill was looking to get paid after helping the Chiefs reign supreme in their first Super Bowl title in 50 years in 2020.

The negotiations, however, stalled, with Hill's representatives asking permission for a trade.

At the time, Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters:

"We came in aggressive [with a contract offer], and after we got to a point, we just said, 'Listen, in this day and age you have issues you have to deal with with the cap.' So we felt like it was better to allow him to go ahead and be traded. You can go different routes with a player. You can play hardball or you can go about it the way I did, or we did."

The Miami Dolphins, however, wasted little time in getting in touch with the Chiefs over a trade.

youtube.com/watch?v=kBVdf8… “Tell them they can have everything!” – Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel took us back to the first moment he found out Tyreek Hill might be available from the Chiefs and explained just how damn excited he was. “Tell them they can have everything!” – Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel took us back to the first moment he found out Tyreek Hill might be available from the Chiefs and explained just how damn excited he was. 📺 youtube.com/watch?v=kBVdf8… https://t.co/crVT3fMkP4

On The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz earlier this month, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel took the hosts through exactly what went down as soon as they realized Tyreek Hill was available.

"This is why I'm not a GM. I'm like, 'Tell them they can have everything.' ... I thought he was untouchable."

The Dolphins ended up parting with five draft picks to land the six-time Pro Bowler, two of which landed as the 29th and 50th overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

