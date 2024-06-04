  • NFL
  • “He was fat as s—t, is he taking Ozempic?” - Tyreek Hill stunned by Tua Tagovailoa’s offseason weight loss

“He was fat as s—t, is he taking Ozempic?” - Tyreek Hill stunned by Tua Tagovailoa’s offseason weight loss

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 04, 2024 17:47 GMT
Tyreek Hill reacts to Tua Tagovailoa
Tyreek Hill reacts to Tua Tagovailoa's change in appearance

Tua Tagovailoa has been undergoing a massive transformation lately. First, he got a tribal tattoo on his right arm. Then, he grew out his hair and styled it in dreadlocks.

But his latest change had made him look like a completely different person. Last Friday, the Miami Dolphins quarterback came to a meet and greet at a Macy's in the northern suburb of Aventura. He had short curled hair and no beard or mustache.

If you ask Tyreek Hill, he feels Tagovailoa has lost weight and is looking better than ever. During OTA's, Hill said via the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad:

also-read-trending Trending
"I’m not gonna lie. When I saw Tua at the Pro Bowl I was kind of scared. He was fat as *shit…. is he taking Ozempic?"

One person who thinks Tagovailoa's weight loss is a sign of danger is Colin Cowherd. Speaking on FS1's The Herd, he said:

"He's listed at 225, he looked to be about 220 pounds. This is a pocket quarterback. It is a little alarming. He looked really, really thin ... It worries me. There's never been a great skinny quarterback in league history. I like my quarterbacks like my furniture. Big and hard to move.
"Tua is not a hyper-athletic quarterback who wants to get faster. He's not really that mobile. He's not big. He doesn't have a power arm."

Tua Tagovailoa impresses during minicamp as he seeks extension

The Tua Tagovailoa-Tyreek Hill connection looks in jeopardy as the quarterback enters the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. But that has not stopped him from practicing and performing.

According to the Palm Beach Post, here is how his Tuesday minicamp went:

  • Strong performance in 7-on-7 throws from seven yards
  • De'Von Achane touchdown
  • Two touchdowns by Tanner Conner
  • Touchdown by Jaylen Waddle
  • Touchdown by Jody Fortson
  • Drop by Mathew Sexton
  • Touchdown by River Cracraft
  • Short catch by Malik Washington
  • Drop by Braylon Sanders

Hill is also seeking a lucrative extension, especially after Jaylen Waddle secured a three-year, $84.75-million deal last Thursday. His manager, Drew Rosenhaus, told Josh Moser on Monday:

“Let’s just say it’s safe to acknowledge that I’ve been in touch with [G.M.] Chris Grier and [senior V.P. of football & business administration] Brandon Shore. I’ve shared with them how Tyreek feels, and I’ll also reiterate that Tyreek has said that he would love to finish his career with the Dolphins.”

The perennial Pro Bowler is under contract until 2026.

