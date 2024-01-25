Tyreek Hill has stunning response to Vic Fangio's departure from Dolphins

Tyreek Hill could not help but be saddened at the Miami Dolphins' latest reported coaching change.

On Wednesday, multiple sources reported that the AFC East runners-up were ditching erstwhile defensive coordinator Vic Fangio after just a single season. With him, the defense improved, allowing the 10th-fewest total yards and 22nd-fewest points. They also finished in the top 10 in sacks (56) and forced turnovers (27).

Hill, who led the league in receiving yards (1,799) and receiving touchdowns (13), mourned the separation on his X/Twitter account, using a very popular term to describe the veteran coach:

Fangio is now heavily rumored to be heading to the Philadelphia Eagles, who recently fired Sean Desai. The Dolphins, meanwhile, are said to be eyeing former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.

Tyreek Hill needs better backfield partners, says Dolphins writer

When the Miami Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill in a 2022 blockbuster trade, he was seen as the perfect partner to youngster Jaylen Waddle. And it worked – they made the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17 and did it again in 2023-24.

However, there remain issues, according to Scott Alan Salomon, a contributor for Phin Phanatic, the team's FanSided website.

The Dolphins have already sorted out their ground game thanks to breakout performances by veteran Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane; but their passing game besides Hill and Waddle leaves much to be desired – especially when they are injured.

Salomon said:

"Their third and fourth outside receivers, Cedric Wilson Jr. and Robbie Chosen, did not perform up to par and really let the team down, especially in December and January when the Dolphins needed them most with Hill and Waddle on the bench."

And then there is Chase Claypool. After displeasing his cohorts with a lack of effort, he was shipped to Florida with the expectation that he would be a key contributor off the bench. Instead, the opposite happened:

"He was not a factor despite being one of the fastest players on the team. McDaniel likes his speed, but he must hate his stone hands as he drops more balls than he catches. He finished 2023 with four catches for a measly 26 yards."

Salomon concluded that Chosen, Claypool and Wilson must be released to make way for new blood. And General Manager Chris Grier will have five chances to do that in the upcoming draft, including the No. 21 pick.