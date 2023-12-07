Tyreek Hill is nicknamed "Cheetah" for a reason.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is among the fastest men in the NFL today, capable of doing a 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds, faster than the league average of 4.48.

And now he believes he can rout Usain Bolt if they ever meet.

Last week, Hill sat down with former quarterback Rober Griffin III on the latter's "RGIII and the Ones" podcast to discuss a variety of things. When asked about facing the former Olympic gold medalist sprinter, Hill said:

"I've seen recent photos of Usain Bolt, and he's so out of shape... He got a lil' beer belly. I can beat him."

When asked to clarify what event he meant, Hill said:

"I really believe I could get him in a 60, though, if I really put my mind to it and train. But definitely 40, though. 40? I got him all day."

Tyreek Hill on his relationship with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce: "I was the side chick"

In the same podcast appearance, Tyreek Hill expounded on his time with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The three had been the Kansas City Chiefs' most important offensive weapons from 2017-2021, winning Super Bowl LIV. But in 2022, the wide receiver was traded to the Miami Dolphins for a bevy of draft picks.

With his new team, "Cheetah" continued being prolific, but the Dolphins were eliminated in the Wild Card round after Tua Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol. As a result, he could only watch as his former teammates won another Super Bowl.

Hill described his standing within the trio as:

“Pat had [Travis] Kelce and I was kinda jealous. I was hurt. Patrick, you ain’t never invited me over to your house like you did Kelce, that’s why we here where we at now.

"I've never been anybody's side chick before. Never, always my whole life, high school, middle school, I was the quarterback's main chick, always. I go to KC, now I'm the side chick."

The Chiefs and Dolphins eventually clashed in Frankfurt last month, with the former winning 21-14, even though Kelce had a measly 14 yards from three catches.