Tyreek Hill takes shot at Steve Smith after former Panthers WR unleashes criticism on Jerry Jeudy

There is a three-way fight between Steve Smith, Tyreek Hill and Jerry Jeudy. The former NFL player absolutely took apart the current Broncos wide receiver before his game against the reigning Super Bowl champions, Kansas City Chiefs.

It came against the backdrop of there being rumors that Jerry Jeudy is possibly going to be traded away by the Broncos before the end of month deadline. Denver came into this game with a 1-4 record and the season looking to be nearly over before it even began.

With Russell Wilson's trade from the Seattle Seahawks having taken away a lot of their draft picks and the team going nowhere, it looks like Sean Payton is willing to put lot of people on the chopping block.

In this context, Steve Smith said that he had some opinions about the wide receiver. And he unloaded, saying,

"You're an average WR. Don't trade for Jerry Jeudy, because he mentally unable to handle criticism. He's a tier 3 WR"

He said that if anyone called him asking if they should trade for the Broncos wide receiver, he will say not to go forward with that.

It prompted a strong response from another current NFL wide receiver with the Miami Dolphins. Tyreek Hill jumped in and absolutely skewered Steve Smith. He called the commenter to the cook from the movie "Deep Blue Sea". His full comments were,

"Who would of thought the cook from deep blue sea was also an analyst"

Is Tyreek Hill defending Jerry Jeudy against Steve Smith because he might be a future teammate?

There are many destinations available for Jerry Jeudy irrespective of what Steve Smith says. And Miami Dolphins might be one of them and that is why Tyreek Hill might be jumping in.

The Dolphins do not need any more explosiveness on offense, one would assume. But even after having Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, they still traded for Chase Claypool from the Chicago Bears. It shows that they are intent on developing depth at the wide receiver position.

Consider also that Vic Fangio is now the defensive coordinator in Miami and was the head coach when Jerry Jeudy was drafted. Additionally, the wide receiver has already played with Tua Tagovailoa during his college football career in Alabama.

Therefore, Steve Smith might have his own opinions but there seems to be a lot of spots available for the Broncos wide receiver. The Dolphins might just be one of them.